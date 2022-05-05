MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a sunny and mild morning across South Florida, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s by lunchtime.
A chance for an isolated inland storm or two is possible in the afternoon, but as high pressure builds in the Gulf most areas will stay dry.
A lack of cloud cover will also help to drive up temperatures into the lower 90s in some parts of the interior.
On Friday, rain chances will be even lower, about 10 percent, across South Florida coupled with warmer temperatures, highs will be in the lower 90s.
The weekend will stay warm, Saturday will be mostly sunny and Mother's Day will remain unsettled with a little higher rain chance in the picture.
Monday’s temperatures will drop down a few degrees into the mid-’80s along with a gusty breeze.