FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – As if being bullied at school isn’t bad enough, one Florida City student had to fend off a fellow student and then that student’s mother.

“I got a call from my son that said he was being bullied because of his size and he defended himself,” explained Zendre Pollard.

It was when her son, Nehemiah Johnson, defended himself from that bully that the 7th grader’s day at Florida City’s Bethel Junior Academy went from bad to worse.

“We’re you scared when that happened?” he was asked.

“Yes, I was scared,” admitted Nehemiah.

According to Nehemiah, the bully’s sister then called their mom. And, before anyone knew it, the mom showed up at school looking for a fight of her own.

“They let the parent inside the school. The parent came (to school) while she was at work and came and verbally bullied him as well, bullied him, and then attacked him,” said Pollard.

And, it was all caught on school surveillance cameras. You can see the mom dressed in a pinkish-red outfit entering the school. The mom then picks something up and begins beating Nehemiah with it.

“It was like a belt, like a brown, brown belt,” said Nehemiah.

Pollard explained her feelings watching the video.

“It was rage. It was rage, it was rage. Hard to watch. He has seizures as well and she’s just hitting him in the face.”

CBS4 tried to speak to the mother accused by Nehemiah and his mother of doing this, but she wasn’t home.

Nehemiah wants to send the message it’s never OK to be a bully, saying, “Just stop because you don’t know what they’re going through and all that.”

“She was a bully. She was a big bully. She was worse than her son. She was a bully. So my child got bullied by the son and now my child got bullied by the mom.”

Florida City police say when officers arrived at the school, the mom in question had already left, so no arrest was made. Police say the investigation continues. CBS4 reached out to the school too, but did not hear back.