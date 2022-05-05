Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs have been discovered along the coastline of the Florida Keys since the start of May.

That’s according to a tweet by Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar of the Miami Sector Headquarters.

Keep in mind it’s only May 5.

Slosar’s tweet reads “Border Patrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine.”

He also says “Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities.”

