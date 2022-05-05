MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs have been discovered along the coastline of the Florida Keys since the start of May.
That’s according to a tweet by Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar of the Miami Sector Headquarters.
Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs discovered along the coastline in the #FloridaKeys since start of May. #BorderPatrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine. Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities. #news pic.twitter.com/rUf0Etk61f
— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 5, 2022
Keep in mind it's only May 5.
Slosar's tweet reads "Border Patrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine."
He also says “Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities.”