MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in South Florida?

Look no further than the following spots offering specials and deals for the Mexican holiday.

American Social: American Social comes through with a variety of tequila specials. Guests can get $6-8 Hornitos shots and margaritas, $14 tequila old-fashioned made with Tres Generaciones Añejo, $30 buckets of Mamitas (a tequila seltzer), and $30 bucks of Corona beer. Plus, knockback gratis samples of Hornitos from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

Batch Gastropub: What better way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo than with some tequila? Stop by Batch Gastropub Thursday

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila: Stop by any Bodega location on Thursday and drink up on their $7-9 Patron margaritas, available all day.

Calle 23 Miami: One of Coral Gables’ hottest spots offers Cinco De Mayo deals, featuring $5 tequila shots, $5 Mexican beers, and $5 wines all day. Calle 23’s usual Happy Hour will also be available. Those attending can also dance the night away to salsa music performed by Complices Band starting at 8 p.m.

Chela’s Beer Garden: Head to Chela’s for their second annual Cinco De Mayo celebration. Guests can enjoy the venue’s outdoor scenery, where a series of pop-up bars will serve margaritas and other cocktails. Looking to sit inside? Chela’s also takes reservations, kicking off at 4 p.m.

Copper 29 Bar: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Copper 29 in Coral Gables with music from a live DJ and drink specials that will make you say “Ole!” Specials include: $12 Patron Mules, $8 Don Julio shots, and $5 beers. There will be a wide variety of cocktails, tapas and specials, and a Miami favorite, the Palmetto Express cocktail with Santa Teresa 1796 rum and coconut Thai chili.

COYO Taco: Live it up at any Coyo Taco location, as they will serve a special menu that includes their new “305 Quesadilla,” made with queso mixto, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted pork, homemade pickles, mustard, chipotle salsa, cotija, and sour cream for $15. All locations will also pour complimentary margaritas from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dom’s Cocktail Bar: On Thursday, guests can enjoy a complimentary margarita or tequila soda cocktail in celebration of the holiday. 8 to 10 p.m.

Gorilla City Sandwiches & Tripping Animals Brewery: Tripping Animals Brewing will be partnering with Gorilla City Sandwiches and The Wolf Of Tacos to commemorate Cinco De Mayo for their second annual Cinco De Mayo event. Tripping Animals Brewing will be serving their No Names Con Limon & Dark No Names in drafts. Gorilla City Meats & Sandwich will also be making their Torta Mexicana, a Mexican sandwich with ham, and a live mariachi will be there at 9 p.m.to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, trippy style.

Lona Cocina: Lona Cocina will celebrate Cinco De Mayo in traditional style, showcasing a mariachi live band and margarita pitchers for $11 Thursday.

Lime Mexican Grill: Lime Mexican Grill locations in South Florida will offer live music, drink specials, giveaways, and more on Cinco De Mayo. Those interested can purchase a commemorative mug for $25 and enjoy $6 frozen margaritas.

Rocco’s Tacos: Rocco’s Tacos is having live music and a block party without prior reservation needed. The Fort Lauderdale location will offer their regular menu with a special on “Margaliters” for $28.