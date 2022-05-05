CAPE CORAL (CBSMiami) – A Cape Coral art teacher has been fired for speaking about sexuality with students.
First-year middle school teacher Casey Scott, who identifies as pansexual, says students drew LGBTQ flags to express their sexuality.
Scott hung the pictures on the classroom door. That was met with criticism from the district, which led to Scott’s firing.
“They said it would be in the best interest if I got rid of them now,” Scott said.
Scott snapped pictures showing how the pictures were disposed of.
“I went over to the recycling bin, I grabbed all of their flags and all the kids were staring at me and I crumbled their flags in front of them,” Scott said. “I got a call from administration saying that, ‘Well, at this time we are releasing you from your contract.'”
Union President Kevin Daly says the Lee County School District can legally fire Scott due to not belonging to the union.
The district says Scott was terminated for not following state-mandated curriculum.
This came days before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law.