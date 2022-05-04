FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured early Wednesday morning at a Fort Lauderdale nightclub.
It happened around 2 a.m. at the Booze Garden at 111 SW 2nd Avenue.
The two people who were shot were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, their conditions were not released.
Police were at the club for about three hours collecting evidence.
A crime scene investigator was observed picking up a spent bullet casing at the door to the club which was cordoned off with yellow crime tape.
The area, off Broward Boulevard just north of Las Olas Boulevard is known for its nightlife.
CBS4’s Keith Jones spoke to an officer at the scene. He said the club was fairly busy for a Wednesday morning and there had been no problems there in the past.