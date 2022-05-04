MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Passengers on a Carnival cruise from Miami to Seattle said more than 100 people onboard tested positive for COVID-19.
The ship docked Tuesday in Seattle. Multiple people are quarantined at Seattle-area hotels after testing positive, they said the ship was overwhelmed.READ MORE: Report: Tyre Sampson Fell To His Death Midway Through Orlando Park's Drop Ride Plunge
Carnival Cruise Line would not confirm how many people tested positive but said there were a number of positive cases.
Passenger Darren Sieferston, who is in quarantine, said the crew’s response was chaotic.
“They didn’t have enough staff to handle the emergency that was happening, period,” said Sieferston. “They were overwhelmed and they didn’t have a backup course in how to handle about 200 people affected with COVID. We all suffered.”READ MORE: Road Closures Ahead Of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix At Hard Rock Stadium
Some passengers said they waited hours for meals, weren’t properly isolated, and couldn’t get ahold of medical staff.
“We couldn’t call anybody…Basically, we sat in the room, you call and it would ring, and ring, and ring and ring all day long” said Sieferston.
Carnival said there were no serious health issues. The company’s website says guests are required to be fully vaccinated and tested before a trip. Some exemptions are accommodated with proper testing.MORE NEWS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill To Create Office To Address Impacts Of Flooding, Sea-Level Rise
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)