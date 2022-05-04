MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Little Haiti mother accused of murdering her daughter and son could face the death penalty.

On Wednesday, Odette Joassaint was formally charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Prosecutors said they plan to seek a grand jury indictment which would lead to two counts of first degree murder.

On April 12th, police found the bodies of Joassaint’s children tied up inside her apartment.

The children were bound by their ankles, wrists, and neck. Investigators said Joassaint, 41, strangled her three-year-old daughter Laura and five-year-old son Jeffrey.

She then called 911. Police said she appeared to be having a mental episode. When officers arrived, she told them, “They’re inside. Go get them. I don’t want them,” according to police spokesman Michael Vega.

Police said they were called to Joassaint’s residence previously for trespassing, several disturbances, and domestic violence. This was the first time there was an incident involving children.