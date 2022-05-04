MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 119-103 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday night.
Bam Adebayo lead all Heat players, scoring 23 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.
Jimmy Butler had a double-double, scoring 22 points and dishing out 12 assists.
Newly-awarded 6th Man of the Year Tyler Herro also contributed with 18 points off the bench.
Tyrese Maxey lead the 76ers with 34 points.
Game 3 of the series takes place Friday night in Philadelphia.