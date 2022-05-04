MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance footage of the truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run last week.
Investigators said the driver and passenger can be seen inspecting the damage to the vehicle after hitting a bicyclist on the 2900 block of N Federal Highway. The truck then sped off.
The victim, 57-year-old Allen Trowbridge, did not survive.
CBS4 caught up with his brother who said Allen had a big heart.
“The person that did this took an innocent life… somebody too young to go and didn’t deserve to be just run down and left for dead,” said Steven Trowbridge.
Police are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with some damage to the front passenger side.
If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.