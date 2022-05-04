MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the holy month of Ramadan ends, one family from Afghanistan has taken refuge in South Florida in hopes of rebuilding their life.

“The Miami people are kind; they are good people,” said Naseema Ahmadzai. “We found it here good, but still, we need assistance.”

Ahmadzai and her family are trying to get back on their feet after being left with no choice but to abandon their home country.

“When the Taliban came, we had to leave, the situation made us leave,” said Ahmadzai.

It was a difficult decision – Ahmadzai was a teacher, and her husband is a doctor.

“It was stable, we had our jobs I was working,” said Ahmadzai.

It’s been eight months in the U.S. – Miami being their last stop after staying at an army base in Wisconsin.

Now calling the Kendall area home, they are staying in a hotel and receiving some food assistance.

Naveed Anjum with the Islamic School of Miami is helping the family on an entry-level basis.

“These are proud families, these are heroes, they fought with our soldiers and left the country in fear of persecution, we need to take care of them, they deserve our attention,” said Anjum.

The family is desperately looking for work, housing and a car to get around.

They’re hoping the welcoming community of South Florida will be able to help.

“We don’t want handouts; we want to contribute and be a part of this world and live at the level other people live here,” said Ahmadzai.