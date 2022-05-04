MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The police pursuit of a black sedan through residential streets in Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning ended in Miramar with the driver being taken into custody.

The high-speed pursuit of the black BMW sedan was conducted by Miami-Dade police aerial units.

Ground units stayed away from the vehicle to keep the public safe.

The pursuit ended peacefully when the driver stopped the vehicle, got out on the ground, and stretched out for police, who were seen pointing their guns at him.

He was taken into custody without a struggle.

It is unclear why authorities were in pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.