MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready to watch a total lunar eclipse happening this month.

On the night of May 15, Sunday, at 10:27 pm a partial eclipse begins over Miami. By 11:29 pm the moon will look completely red as the total eclipse starts. The maximum total eclipse occurs at 12:11 am and will end at 12:53 am.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon, the sun, and the earth are in line and the earth is in between the sun and the moon. So, the earth’s shadow is cast on the moon.

A total lunar eclipse is when the entire moon moves into the darkest part of the earth’s shadow.

The total lunar eclipse will coincide with the full moon phase. The full moon in May is known as the Flower Moon and since it will glow completely red because of the total eclipse, then it will be known as the Flower Blood Moon.