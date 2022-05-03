MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans are leaving jobs and looking for something better.

Lucas Lind worked full-time job in architectural design for seven years, but his passion was focused elsewhere.

“I always really enjoyed photography,” he said.

It started as a side hustle and then Lind become a freelancer on Fiverr, which connects workers with businesses around the world.

“The variety of clients is huge,” Lind said. “The work started rolling in and before I knew it I was able to just find of quit my full-time job.”

A new report shows 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in March – new record.

“A record number of people quitting their jobs is indicative of the high level of confidence that people have about the strength of the job market,” said Mark Hamrick.

Hamrick, who’s with bankrate.com, says the strength of employment can be seen in the latest data showing there are 11.5 million job openings, the highest number ever recorded.

Couple that with low unemployment and there are almost two job openings for every person who is unemployed.

“Firms are having to pay up whether it’s to keep existing workers, provide more generous benefits. Or to pay more just to lure new job candidates into those positions,” said Hamrick.

But quitting doesn’t work out for everyone.

In a recent survey, about one in five people who resigned during the pandemic regretted it. Many say they didn’t properly weigh the pros and cons.

But Lind has no regrets.

“It feels like I’m building my own business, which is a much different feeling than when you’re working for somebody else,” said Lind.

Experts believe Americans will continue to look for better jobs as long as employment stays strong.

On Friday the Labor Department releases the latest jobs report which is expected to show another 400,000 new jobs in April. That would make 12 straight months of 400,000 or more.