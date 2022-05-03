(Courtesy: Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area.
At least a quarter of a million people are expected at the race. In anticipation of the increase in traffic, a number of road closures are will go into effect beginning later this week.
Thursday May 5
- Exit 2x on the Turnpike will be closed at the 199 Street intersection from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday May 6
- NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Saturday May 7
- NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday May 8
- NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 6 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m.
Noise mitigation barriers will be put up during the race and people living nearby will be alerted to road closures ahead of time.
Anyone using a rideshare to get to the race will be dropped off at a shuttle bus stop to help eliminate traffic.