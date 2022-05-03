MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Tuesday morning commute was marred by scattered showers across South Florida.

Afternoon highs will climb to the mid-80s. Storms will develop across the interior and western suburbs, some may move across portions of the eastern metro areas this evening.

On Wednesday, the rain chance is higher due to a surge of moisture. We will likely have some wet weather Wednesday morning, with scattered storms likely in the afternoon into the evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.

Thursday will be drier and we’ll enjoy more sunshine. Hence, we will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Late week, the heat is on as highs soar to around 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday. It will feel a bit more like Summer to start the weekend.

On Sunday, for Mother’s Day, we’ll be warm with highs in the upper 80s and the potential for a few showers.