MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Heaven Perry.

The 12-year-old went missing from Little Haiti at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Heaven stands 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black gym shorts and gray uniform shirt.

If you have any information on Heaven’s whereabouts, call Miami PD’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.