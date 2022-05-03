Rodarius Green, 23, AKA Rod Wave was arrested on a domestic battery charge. (Source: Wiki-Commons/DanielLTheCoolDude)
ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida rapper Rod Wave, whose song “Heart on Ice” broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested on a domestic battery charge.
Rodarius Green, 23, was taken into custody early Monday during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg on a warrant out of Osceola County. Green was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on one count of battery by strangulation.
Green grew up in St. Petersburg and began working on his music career while at Lakewood High School. He broke into the industry with a startup label, Alamo Records, in 2018.
On April 9th, Green gave away $25,000 in gas to drivers at a St. Petersburg gas station.