MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver had to be hospitalized Tuesday after his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood.

Authorities were at the scene near North Dixie Highway and Garfield Street investigating the collision between a white Jeep and the train.

Images from Chopper 4 showed extensive damage to the side and the roof of the vehicle.

Brightline told CBS4 the gates were down when the individual drove around the gate.

No information has been released on the condition of the driver involved. It was unclear if anyone aboard the train had been injured.

On Monday, a man was killed after his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Officials urge drivers to never drive around the gates and never try to beat a train.