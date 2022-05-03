MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s prom season! And in one South Florida ballroom, students celebrated not just graduation, but also their own special abilities at the Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ 10th Annual Prom for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

“I’m feeling amazing. I’m feeling grateful. I’m feeling pride. I’m feeling wonderful today,” said student Jordan Harris.

About 200 students dressed up for the occasion at the Doubletree Hilton ballroom.

“I was looking forward to having fun and socialize with each other and hang out,” said student Jose Ravelo.

For teachers like Paola Papili from Homestead Senior High, she says it’s great to see students out of the classroom and having a ball!

“It just fills my heart,” Papili said. “A lot of dedication in this event and to see the kids have fun and practice all their social skills is the best thing.”

“This is a very, very special day. Prom for all students graduating is an important celebration. It’s a rite of passage. These students are doing the same thing,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

Of course, no prom is complete without a king and queen!

Diego Reyes and Elizabeth Vincent donned sashes and crowns as fellow students cheered them on.

As for life after graduation, Jordan Harris has a pretty good plan.

“People trying to chase their dreams. Find things to do,” he said. “Get off their butt and use their heart!”

The prom is free for students with ASD thanks to generous donors.