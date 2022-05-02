JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s chief financial officer has begun an online campaign to get Elon Musk to move Twitter headquarters to Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t as eager.

“In Florida, I think we’ve done very well, particularly over the last few years, attracting businesses that are producing things. We’ve worked really hard on vocational and career education — importing some tech company from San Francisco has not been high on our list,” he said. “I think that what happens is they’ll tend to come in, they drive up the cost of living for everybody else and OK, yeah, they enjoy our lower taxes, but you know, what are they really providing?”

CFO Jimmy Patronis has launched a website where Floridians can add their names to a petition calling for the move from San Francisco to Florida.

Join me in inviting @elonmusk to move @Twitter to the freest state in the nation! Florida would benefit the company as a whole—we have no state income tax and the perfect business climate. It's time to book a one way ticket. Add your name⬇️ https://t.co/oGUiAZt1Vv — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) April 29, 2022

The governor did express his support for Musk’s purchase of the platform, but isn’t sure if Twitter should move to the Sunshine State.