FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was hospitalized after a Brightline train slammed into a car In Pompano Beach.
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at North Dixie Highway and NW 6th Street.
Brightline said the gates were down signaling an oncoming train and the individual drove around them.
The injured person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The higher speed rail carrier said it’s important for drivers to remember not to drive around gates in the down position, never try and beat a train, and on active railroad tracks, trains can approach from either direction.