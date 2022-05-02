MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll kick off the week with partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.
The rain chance remains low. As the breeze builds out of the east, showers and storms will be steered toward the west coast of the peninsula. There is a dangerous risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft caution is in effect for boaters.
On Tuesday, we stay breezy and it will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
The rain chance will be the highest on Wednesday due to a disturbance and an increase in moisture. Scattered showers and storms are possible midweek.
The rain chance drops for Thursday and we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies. Highs continue to climb and by Friday some areas may hit 90 degrees.
Spotty storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.