MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway. It began on May 1st and continues through May 7th.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is run by NOAA and each day involves a different theme that brings awareness to the importance of preparing for hurricane season.
Hurricane Preparedness Week Themes:
Sunday, May 1st: Determine Your Risk
Monday, May 2nd: Develop an Evacuation Plan
Tuesday, May 3rd: Assemble Disaster Supplies
Wednesday, May 4th: Get an Insurance Checkup
Thursday, May 5th: Strengthen Your Home
Friday, May 6th: Help Your Neighbor
Saturday, May 7th: Complete a Written Plan
Throughout the first week of May, your CBS4 Weather Team encourages you to take the time to determine your personal hurricane risk, find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, and review/update insurance policies.
You can also make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare your home for the coming hurricane season.
Stay tuned to CBS 4 News throughout the week and stream CBS New Miami to learn about hurricane preparedness tips and advice each day this week.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is about planning and awareness and it is never too early to prepare for the arrival of a storm.
Hurricane season begins on June 1.