MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is about a month away but it’s never too early to get yourself ‘storm ready’.

Now is a great time to check your insurance policy and stock up on supplies.

Some important items on FEMA’s disaster supply checklist include water, batteries, first aid kits, cell phone chargers, a whistle, flashlights, non-perishable food items, and cash just to name a few.

Home Depot said the items that fly off the shelves when storms are approaching include generators and batteries. They said it’s better to shop early for the things you might need – like batteries, flashlights, water – before a storm threatens and shelves are typically cleared out.

Miami-Dade County Emergency Management said in addition to supplies, it is also important to know your evacuation zone if things take a turn for the worse.

“I cannot stress enough that knowing your zone is critical. When we call an evacuation order, we really want people to hear that evacuation order. If you were outside of the evacuation order you don’t necessarily have to evacuate, you may have to shelter in place. That may be a safer opportunity for yourself and your family,” said Director Charles Cyrille.

Cyrille said this year, as in previous years, they will be observing US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in their shelters. He said masks will be required but social distancing won’t be as enforced.