VERO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Police conducting a welfare check at a home in Sebastian, just north of Vero Beach, made a shocking discovery.
The body of an elderly woman in a freezer in her garage.
Sebastian police said they were asked by neighbors of 93-year-old Marie Hoskins to conduct the welfare check after she had not been seen in a while.
Officers found her body in the freezer after searching the home. Hoskins’ 64-year-old daughter, who lived in the home, told police she “hadn’t seen her mother Marie in some time,” according to the statement. Her name was not released.
So far, no charges have been filed. Authorities are waiting on the local medical examiner to determine a cause of death.
