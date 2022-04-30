MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, from Texas Tech with their 125th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
On Friday, with the 102nd overall pick, the Dolphins selected linebacker Channing Tindall, from Georgia, in the 3rd round.READ MORE: Police: Florida Man Thomas Lair Abused Children For Nearly 50 Years
The Dolphins will have two other selections Saturday at 224th and 247th overall in the seventh round.READ MORE: Death Of Impaled Dolphin Found In Florida Under Investigation
After an aggressive offseason, the team reshaped and upgraded its roster for Mike McDaniel’s new vision.MORE NEWS: Going To The Fort Lauderdale Air Show This Weekend? Here's What You Need To Know
Experts say the Dolphins’ team needs are the following: offensive linemen, linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive linemen.