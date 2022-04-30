MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The threat of potential downpours on Saturday did not keep hundreds of people from filling the beach to witness the might of the US military on display at this year’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

They were there with eyes to the sky to see a show that showcased speed, skill, and high-flying stunts. And there are all kinds of planes to see.

“We had the A-10 Thunderbolts fly and the P-51 Mustang and then they flew together as part of an Air Force legacy flight. We had the Rhino team, the Navy Rhino team, the F-18s,” said Chris Dirato, public relations for the air show.

And of course, the featured performers, the US Air Force Thunderbirds.

People from all over, like Justin Hill who made the trip from New Jersey to enjoy something you certainly don’t see every day.

“Probably the Warthog. I think that’s the coolest looking plane I’ve seen in my life with the tail like that,” said Justin.

And the pilots flying them, put in some serious training to make it all happen. Like Lt. Daniel Slater, a demo pilot with US Navy.

“I love getting to see the kids run up. People are very interested in the jets. The newest fighter we’ve got is the Navy’s first 5th generation fighter as well. So, it’s great getting to go out and talk about it, meet some people, meet respected naval aviators as well, anyone that wants to get involved with the Navy, especially the guys that want to fly fighter jets like we’ve been doing here today,” said Slater.

“Getting out and seeing the country and showing the United States what their United States Navy is capable of is a really good experience.”

The air show continues Sunday, kicking off at 11:15 a.m.

The show center is Birch State Park.

If you go, no chairs are allowed on A1A.

There are 3 free public parking sites.

• Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (700 Seabreeze Boulevard)

• North Beach (east side of A1A from N.E. 13th Street to N.E. 18th Street)

• North Beach (south end – east and west side from Sunrise Boulevard to N.E. 13th Street)

There’s also parking available at Galleria Mall on Sunrise Boulevard for $20 and if you want to watch the show from the water, they have a designated safety zone.