MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A soggy start this Saturday morning with some heavy downpours leading to flooding in spots.
Some areas have received 3 to 5 inches of rain so far.
Any additional rain may lead to more localized flooding. Scattered showers and storms likely through midday and possibly early afternoon.
Highs will warm to around 80 degrees due to clouds and rain around.
Late afternoon into the evening, the rain tapers off and it should be quiet tonight with lows in the low 70s. Overnight into Sunday morning a few showers may pop up.
Sunday will be breezy with more sunshine and highs near the mid 80s.
Spotty storms will be possible for the second half of the weekend but the rain chance will not be as high.
Early to middle of next week we remain breezy and unsettled with the potential for passing showers and some storms. Next Wednesday the rain chance will be highest.