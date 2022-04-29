Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Community residents in Plantation are excited to learn about the opening date for the much-anticipated new Publix supermarket in their neighborhood.

The Publix, in the Plantation Promenade at Cleary Blvd. and Nob Hill Road, is scheduled to open on May 5.

A Publix spokesperson says it will a “Starbucks, a newer bakery concept, and a central pick-up, which adds more of a convenience feature for customers.”

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain operates nearly 1,300 stores in seven states.

