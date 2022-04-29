MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 11 jurors mistakenly dismissed by Broward Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Sherer are being told to return to the courthouse first thing Monday morning to appear at the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial.
Broward sheriff’s deputies are charged with delivering the summons to the residences of the 11 jurors.
On Wednesday, the judge reversed herself and their dismissal saying it might be premature to throw out nearly 250 potential jurors.
Defense attorneys maintained starting over was not fair to the confessed killer.