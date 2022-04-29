MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Three Florida correctional officers were denied bond Friday in Miami-Dade County court, one day after being charged with the murder of a handcuffed prisoner who had thrown urine at one of the officers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34, were in the midst of transferring the inmate from a cell in the mental health unit of a Miami-Dade County prison to a north Florida prison on Feb. 14. However, prior to being removed from his cell, the inmate threw urine on one officer. As a result, they handcuffed him and beat him, the department said.

“After the inmate was removed, even though he was in handcuffs and compliant with officer commands, agents say the officers began to beat him. The inmate was beaten so badly he had to be carried to the transport van,” the department said.

The inmate, who was not identified, was then “placed in a secure compartment by himself,” in the van.

“On the way to Lake CI, the van made a stop in Ocala where the inmate was found deceased, laying on a bench inside the van. The Medical Examiner determined the death was caused by a punctured lung leading to internal bleeding. In addition, the inmate had injuries to his face and torso consistent with a beating,” according to the FDLE.

Rolon, Walton, and Connor are each charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses.

Authorities said they are searching for a fourth officer involved in the case, but did not disclose his identity.