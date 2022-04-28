MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Know anybody in Arizona?
That's where the winning ticket was sold for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 11-36-61-62-68 and the Powerball was 4.
Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier estimates to $473.1 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $283.3 million.
In Florida, two tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball number to win $50,000 each.
This was the third time the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. In the January 5 drawing, two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot – the 7th largest prize in Powerball history. Then, in the February 14 drawing, a ticket in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot. The April 27 drawing was the 31st draw in the jackpot run.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
