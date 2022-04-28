MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The taunting began at the start of the school year and escalated.

A boy telling a student she “looked like the school shooter.” A girl telling her to “kill herself.” A mother of a 15-year-old girl at Mater Lakes Academy says her daughter has been subjected to bullying all school year and despite reporting it, she said the school hasn’t addressed the problem.

She says she reached a breaking point Monday when her daughter came home and showed her a picture of a message scrawled on a bathroom wall that said, “the world is better without you.”

The mother who asked us to keep her identity private says she reported the message to a school administrator but it was still there Thursday.

“It’s unacceptable,” she said.

Mater Lakes Academy is a charter school and not governed by the Miami Dade school district CBS 4 went to the school for answers.

CBS4 was told the principal was out of the country and a vice principal was in a meeting.

Later, a representative from the Florida Charter School Alliance contacted CBS4 to say that an investigation was launched immediately into the bathroom wall incident and that the message was removed but “reposted.”

“The school is talking to students and bullying is taken seriously. We were told that depending on what the investigation reveals appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

The mom who reported the bullying said she hopes it leads to zero tolerance of bullying. “Without that, it’s only going to get worse,” she said.