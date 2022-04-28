MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon due to an increase in moisture ahead of an approaching cold front and an area of low pressure.

It will be a warm, steamy day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Once we get the heating of the day going and the sea breezes develop, storms will fire up mid-afternoon into the evening. Heavy downpours will be possible with the potential for 3 to 5 inches of rain as some storms may move slowly and linger.

The highest threat of flooding rainfall will be for the coastal and metro areas on the coast.

Thursday will be slightly cooler for some inland areas and lows may fall to the upper 60s.

Friday we remain unsettled with the potential for scattered storms but it will not be as warm with highs around 80 degrees. This weekend the breeze will build out of the east and some passing showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.