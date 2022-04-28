PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Clothes Mentor in Plantation is a resale clothing chain that stocks pre-owned brand-name apparel, shoes & accessories for women.

Owner Holly Morris, who was raised in South Florida, quit her job working for a New York tech company and opened her franchise just before the COVID shutdown. As soon as stores reopened, her business boomed.

“It seems to be something that sticking,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“It’s been a growing part of the fashion industry for years. In fact, I believe it’s the fastest-growing part, sector, of the fashion industry. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry each year,” said Morris.

Clothing resale stores like Clothes Mentor are different than thrift stores as they buy directly from customers and are very discerning about every item they sell.

“I would say we turn away more than we take. The items are used. They are gently used secondhand pieces but we look carefully at every single piece,” she said.

The store is filled with women’s shoes, bags, dresses, you name it.

It has all brands including high-end designers names like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, YSL, and more.

Prices usually are more than 70 percent off retail.

“This one is Diane Von Furstenberg. It still has original DVF tags on it,” said Morris showing off a blue dress. “It started out at $598. They had it on sale for $358. We are selling it for $60. This dress has never been worn.”

A Roberto Cavalli mid-length dress sells for around $400 in stores. It’s $82 dollars here. Brand new all-leather Diane Von Furstenberg leggings have an original price tag on them of almost $800 and are priced here for $200.

“People have these wonderful pieces from high-end expensive designers that they have sitting in their closets. They’d rather get some money for it and give it to somebody else who is going to love it,” Morris said.

There’s also the sustainability factor as the fashion industry has been criticized as being one of the largest polluters in the world.

“This idea of giving clothes a second chance and a second lease on life. To be able to buy a pair of jeans that have been worn two or three times, and not having them end up in a landfill, is really appealing to a lot of people, especially the younger generations,” said Morris.

Clothes Mentor even has a stylist who helps customers like Cari Ansell who finds herself searching for bargains here almost every week.

“This place is great. I don’t like malls. I come in, I’m pointed in the right direction, I find my stuff and I try on and I’m out,” said Ansell.

If you’re interested in selling your clothes to the Clothes Mentor, Morris said to make sure the items are in very good condition and are no more than two to three years old. Vintage designer handbags are the exception.

