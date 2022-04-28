MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three South Florida prison officers will face murder charges in connection with the fatal beating of an inmate at Dade Correctional Institution in February, according to CBS4 News partner, the Miami Herald.
The office of the Miami-Dade State Attorney will be holding a press conference on Friday at 2:30 p.m. to announce the filing of criminal charges in the February 14, 2022 death of a prison inmate who was being transferred to another Florida correctional facility.
The paper identified the officers as Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34.