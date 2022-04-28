Taste Of The Town: Boatyard Fort Lauderdale Participating In 2022 Orange Bowl Wine and Food CelebrationFor more than 30 years, Boatyard has remained one of Fort Lauderdale’s most popular and well known water front dining destinations seating 300 guests.

Stephen Colbert Tests Positive For COVID, Cancels Thursday Night's ShowStephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To Prison Time On Firearms Conspiracy Charge In MiamiRapper Lontrell D. Williams, Jr., also known as Pooh Shiesty, was sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun conspiracy charges in connection with an incident outside a South Florida hotel.

Earth Day: National Water Day Dance Calls Attention To Saving Water And The EvergladesAs Earth Day approaches, dancers, students and community members across South Florida and the rest of the country are preparing for Saturday's National Water Dance.

Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same' And Why Miami Is His Home Away From HomeWilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night, how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career and why Miami is his home away from home.

Will Fantasy Fest Get Rid Of Nudity To Create 'Family Friendly' Event?The flamboyant and renowned annual masking and costuming celebration, known as Fantasy Fest in Key West, may be toned down to become more family friendly.