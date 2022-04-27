MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Check that ground beef in your fridge or freezer. More than 120 thousand pounds of ground beef products are being recalled because there are concerns they could be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
READ MORE: Miami-Dade Students Get Glam Help From District's Prom Boutique
The beef was carried by brands including Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve, and Marketside Butcher and manufactured between February 1 and April 8. Those with labels carry the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
If you have any of that beef, throw it out. E. coli can cause serious stomach problems including diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting and other symptoms.
Click here for more details on the recall.