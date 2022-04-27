MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family was injured Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash.
Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Northwest 116th Terrace.READ MORE: Thomas Raynard James Walks Out Of Prison, Exonerated After Spending 30 Years Behind Bars
A mom, dad, and their toddler were hit.READ MORE: Victim's Family Left With Mixed Feelings After State Exonerates Man Who Spent 30 Years In Prison For Crime He Did Not Commit
Police tells CBS4 the dad and the little girl are in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Authorities have not provided information on the driver who got away.MORE NEWS: Miami City Commission Set To Vote On Melreese Country Club As Inter Miami CF's New Home
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.