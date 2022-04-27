MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fire crews are keeping an eye on a brush fire that temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of US 1 on Tuesday.
The roadway, which was shut down for about five hours, reopened around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Florida Forest Service, the 75-acre blaze began when a pickup truck driving south on US 1 caught fire near mile marker 125. As of Tuesday night, it was 20 percent contained.
With fire season in full swing, they said drivers should be on the lookout for similar instances.
"We have a couple of more weeks of dry fire season. Motorists should be aware, it's a perfect example today, that a major road. (in this case) US 1 heading to the Keys was shut down, but it could be the Turnpike, US 27, Krome Avenue, Alligator Alley," said David Rosenbaum with the Florida Forest Service.
The southwest Miami-Dade brush fire is moving to the west and is not currently threatening any homes or businesses.