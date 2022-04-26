MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention, stone crab lovers! Officials just announced that the season ends on May 2.
They also said the last day of harvest will be May 1.
Here is what you must know as the season comes to an end:
— Commercially harvested stone crab claws may be possessed and sold during the closed season but only if they have been placed in inventory prior to May 2 by a licensed wholesale or retail dealer.
— Stone crab traps must be removed from the water within five days after the close of the stone crab season.
— Stone crab claws may not be harvested from traps pulled after the season closes.
For additional information on harvesting stone crabs for recreation, trap specifications, commercial stone crab regulations and licensing information, go online to MyFWC.com/Marine.