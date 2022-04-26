(CBS4)
THE REDLAND – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in the Redland that has left one man hospitalized.
According to Miami-Dade investigators, units were called around 11:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting in the area of SW 187 Ave. and 240 Street
Officers located an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Witnesses stated at least 5 subjects hit the man with an object, shot him, then took off in a light colored SUV.
The victim is being transported by air to a local hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.