MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll enjoy another mostly sunny, warm, and breezy afternoon with seasonable highs in the low to mid-80s.

Although the breeze will not be as gusty, the onshore winds will keep the risk of rip currents high at the beach. Small craft should exercise caution on the waters in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys. The rain chance is low with most of the storms steered towards the interior and the west coast in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the pattern changes as the winds lighten up out of the southeast and that will lead to some showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon with the potential for heavy downpours.

Another round of wet weather is expected on Thursday with the highest rain chance in the afternoon and evening as a weak front moves through. Although this front will not bring us a drastic drop in temperatures, it will be slightly cooler by Friday morning with lows falling to the upper 60s across some inland areas and highs in the low 80s.

The breeze will build back up Friday and through the weekend leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions. Saturday we’ll see scattered showers on the breeze with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers.