MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From world-class art and museums to outdoor adventures and animal encounters, there is always something to do in South Florida.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is making it easier, and more affordable, to check out the area’s offerings with its Miami Attraction & Museum Months. From April 1 to May 31, the program invites everyone to explore Miami and Miami Beach’s hottest attractions and hidden gems by offering savings on admissions, BOGO deals, and special discounts from more than 31 participating partners.

For example, you can take a trip journey back in time to celebrate the city’s history at HistoryMiami Museum and receive buy one, get one free admission.

Afterward, visit the former homes of two of South Florida’s most influential brothers: James and Charles Deering. Guests are welcome to buy one, get one half off admission to the picturesque Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and buy one, get one free admission to the Deering Estate, located along 444 acres of coastal Miami.

If the outdoors is more your thing, take a ride along a river of grass at Flamingo Adventures at Everglades National Park. Get 15 percent off the Florida Bay Boat Tour to check out wildlife and see some of the largest subtropical wilderness in the nation.

Speaking of nature and wildlife, receive 15% off admission at Zoom Miami, home to more than 3,000 animals including koalas, tigers and elephants. Spend the day exploring lush, tropical, open-air exhibits and interactive animal feedings. For more animals, and hands-on activities, save $5 off an Explorer Ticket at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which boasts a cutting-edge aquarium.

THE FULL LIST OF PARTICIPANTS: