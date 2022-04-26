MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gunfire erupted outside a North Miami barbershop Monday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside the shop at the intersection of NE 132nd Street and West Dixie Highway.

A witness said he heard two gunshots and thought they were fireworks. But when he went to his balcony, he said he saw a person with a gun chasing after and shooting at a man in the lot.

“I started to hear boom, boom, boom, boom! That’s when I got up right away, took my binoculars and that’s when I saw him in this area of the parking lot trying to get away from the other guy. The other guy was chasing him with a gun and shooting at him,” said the witness who did not want to be identified.

He said the gunman took off in a new model sedan.

“You can not believe it when you see someone shooting at another person. It was scary to see how the gentleman who was trying to get away, trying to avoid the shots to save his life. It was a very scary moment,” said the witness.

A man in his 40s, who was seriously injured, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Police are now looking for his assailant.