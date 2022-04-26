MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What began as a car fire in Florida City quickly turned into a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were on the scene near US-1 and mile marker 125, trying to get a handle on it.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Shares Climate Action Strategy At The United Nations
The situation has led to the shutdown of southbound lanes of US-1.READ MORE: Cancer Survivor Bikes Through South Florida To Encourage People to 'Be The Match'
Authorities said no one was inside the vehicle when it caught fire, so there are no reported injuries.MORE NEWS: Police: 2 Shot At Lauderhill Swap Shop
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.