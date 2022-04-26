FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Boca Raton woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving drunk and killing a grandmother and her granddaughter three years ago.
Now, 24 years old, Andrea Schneider pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the deaths of 17-year-old Breanha Baker and her 61-year-old grandmother Robyn Underwood.
The two died in a head-on crash on Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach in March of 2019.
Investigators say Schneider was under the influence when she crossed the median in her Dodge Viper and slammed into their car.
Michele Baker, lost her daughter and mother in the crash. She was in the car and survived the wreck.
On Tuesday, Baker was in court to see Schneider enter the plea.
Baker said she hopes Schneider will never drive drunk again. "I miss my mother and daughter. But it's not about that. It's about her not doing it again," she said.
Schneider will be sentenced this summer. She faces anywhere from four years to life in prison.