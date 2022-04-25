MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One lane is closed under the Sheridan Street Turnpike overpass for emergency repairs
after a truck hit the underside causing damage to the structure on Monday.
Authorities said one eastbound lane on the Sheridan Street Turnpike Overpass in the City of Hollywood is closed to vehicular traffic. The truck was carrying heavy construction equipment while traveling northbound on the Florida Turnpike.
Westbound lanes are not affected.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route until repairs are completed.