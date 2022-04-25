SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – It’s been more than a week since a dead body was found inside a parking garage in the popular Falls Mall and investigators still don’t know how it got there or who the victim is.
Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Daniel Cerna tells CBS4 News, “The case remains under active investigation. We have not determined a cause and manner of death and, we are still in the process of trying to make a positive identification of the deceased in question.”
According to Miami-Dade police, units initially responded to the scene off U.S.1 and SW 136 Street on Sunday, April 17, following reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found the burned body in the outdoor parking garage.