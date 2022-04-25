PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A suspected bathroom voyeur was caught in the act by a woman and now police are searching for him and other women who may have been victims.
According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, a woman using a bathroom at a Lake Worth Beach restroom when she realized a man in the next stall was recording her.
When the woman called him on it, the man tried to escape but she chased him down and made him delete the photos from his phone.
The sheriff’s office wants anyone who can identify the man to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).